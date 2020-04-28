DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler is backing off a planned May 4 restart at its North American factories because it could conflict with stay-home orders in some states.
The move likely means that factories of all three Detroit automakers will be idled for at least another two weeks as they negotiate reopening terms with the United Auto Workers union.
Ford, General Motors and FCA factories have been idled for over a month due to fears of spreading the coronavirus.
Detroit auto companies employ about 150,000 factory workers mainly in the industrial Midwest, but there are factories from New York to Tennessee and Texas.
