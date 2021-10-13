U.S. Supreme courts deny Ionia County Prosecutor's petition in 2015 Saranac speeding dispute

Anthony Owen has filed a motion to get his property back and record of his arrest destroyed.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — The U.S. Supreme Court has denied the Ionia County Prosecutor's petition to review the case of Anthony Owen.



The man stopped by the Ionia County Sheriff's Office Labor Day weekend six years ago. This means Owen has won his case and now he wants to get his gun back and record of his arrest wiped clean.

In 2015, Owen was arrested for allegedly going 43-mph in a 25-mph zone. He was also arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

After a thorough investigation by Attorney Ed Sternisha, it was discovered that there were no speed limit signs where the arrest occurred.

Michigan law states that all non-freeways, unless otherwise posted, have a speed limit of 55.



Therefore, Owen was not speeding, and deputies had no probable cause to stop him.



The Ionia County Prosecutor's Office have tried to appeal to the Michigan Supreme Court, and earlier this year to the U.S. Supreme Court.

A hearing is scheduled for later this afternoon (Oct. 13) in Ionia District Court to determine if the sheriff's department must return the handgun seized from Owen six years ago. Owen is asking that all records of the arrest, including his fingerprints and mugshot, be destroyed.

