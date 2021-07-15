U.S. to evacuate Afghan allies

Rep. Peter Meijer worries President Biden's move to evacuate Afghans who helped U.S. forces may be too little and too late.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — ABC News reports The Biden administration will begin evacuating Afghans who helped U.S. troops during the war. Many fear that if they're left there, the Taliban will find and kill them.

Michigan Congressman Peter Meijer (R-Grand Rapids) has been very vocal calling for this action. He served in Afghanistan, himself. ABC News say the flights to get out the Afghans - like interpreters - will start later this month. While he's happy it's happening, Meijer is worried Biden may have waited too long and fears he won't do enough.

"And we're talking about 18,000 interpreters who are in this queue. And again, these are not just random Afghan civilians. These are people who signed up to fight alongside American soldiers who were helping us conduct interrogations who were leading, asked American soldiers and African villages and pointing out who was Taliban," Meijer said. "I mean, these are folks who have proven their loyalty and who have a target on their backs because of it. So right now, I'm deeply concerned that they won't approve the number that they need to that they'll go slow to slow and trying to do this, and that more and more of these interpreters who are waiting will continue to get killed."

President Biden has said all U-S troops will be out of Afghanistan by August 31, ending America's longest war of nearly 20 years.

The entire interview with Rep. Meijer is below:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.