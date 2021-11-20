US wins appeal over keeping man in cold cell at Michigan border

A man detained for hours in a cold cell at a Detroit border crossing has lost his lawsuit against a federal agent.

DETROIT — A man detained for hours in a cold cell at a Detroit border crossing has lost his lawsuit against a federal agent.

An appeals court ruled in favor of the U.S. border officer on technical grounds and dismissed the case.

Anas Elhady, a U.S. citizen and a Muslim, was detained at the Ambassador Bridge while returning to Michigan from Canada in 2015.

He claims he’s on a watch list and gets harassed when he travels.

Elhady says he had to give up his coat and shoes and sit in a cold cell for four hours.

The appeals court says different liability standards apply at the border.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.