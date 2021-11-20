x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

US wins appeal over keeping man in cold cell at Michigan border

A man detained for hours in a cold cell at a Detroit border crossing has lost his lawsuit against a federal agent.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
.

DETROIT — A man detained for hours in a cold cell at a Detroit border crossing has lost his lawsuit against a federal agent.

An appeals court ruled in favor of the U.S. border officer on technical grounds and dismissed the case. 

Anas Elhady, a U.S. citizen and a Muslim, was detained at the Ambassador Bridge while returning to Michigan from Canada in 2015. 

He claims he’s on a watch list and gets harassed when he travels. 

Elhady says he had to give up his coat and shoes and sit in a cold cell for four hours. 

The appeals court says different liability standards apply at the border.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

 

In Other News

Light Night Festival returns to Grand Haven