USPS driver in serious condition after collision with semi-truck on M-115

One person is in serious condition after a semi-truck and USPS vehicle collided Thursday afternoon.

Michigan State Police say the crash happened on M-115 and Mackinaw Trail in Wexford County.

The driver of USPS vehicle was airlifted to Munson Hospital in Traverse City in serious condition. The semi driver was taken to Munson Cadillac for treatment.

Michigan State Police have not released a cause for the accident.

