GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A group has proposed a $4 million redevelopment project in the Heartside neighborhood.

The Grand Rapids Brownfield Development Authority received an application for the vacant lot at 35 and 41 Division Avenue South, the proposed project would aim to generate jobs and housing.

Division and Weston LLC, an entity affiliated with Sibsco LLC and Rockford Construction, made the three-story mixed-use building proposal. The building would be called 12 Weston.

"This is an exciting proposal that can enhance Heartside," said Kara Wood, the City's managing director of economic development services. "The corner has been a blighted eyesore for several years. We are thrilled about the positive impact this project can have in the neighborhood and business district."

According to a press release, the project received approval from the Historic Preservation Commission and will go to the City Commission for review in December.

