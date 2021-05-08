VACCINE MANDATE: GVSU administrators vote for mandate, await president's decision

During an emergency meeting Thursday on GVSU's Allendale Campus, members of the school's Academic Senate voted to implement a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — The "Academic Senate" at Grand Valley State University held an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss a potential COVID-19 vaccine mandate for faculty, staff and students, with the final vote 88-12 in favor of implementation of a mandate, which is now in the hands of school president Philomena Mantella for a final decision.

As the summer moved through the months of June and July, Grand Valley students say they wanted answers about how COVID-19 vaccine protocol would be handled on campus, when the fall semester got underway.

"We came to a resolution," said Kin. M. Ma, Ph.D., GVSU associate geography professor, who was present for Thursday's meeting. "We resolved to mandate vaccinations for everybody attending school this upcoming year."

The mandate, if approved by the school's president, will involve all GVSU faculty and staff, the entire student body, including online-only students.

The resolution was nearly unanimous, with the final vote in favor of a mandate, 88-12.

"There was this groundswell developing of wanting to keep our Laker community safe," said Dr. Ma. "The final vote is the pulse of the faculty pushing for a vaccination mandate."

The groundswell Dr. Ma is referring to gained momentum through a petition that started circulating within the GVSU community, asking for a mandate. In the end, 642 alumni, faculty, staff and current undergrad and graduate students, signed the petition.

"If you have a vaccine mandate, it's protecting yourself and others," Dr. Ma added.

Dr. Ma says some of the key language in the resolution will require all unvaccinated individuals to get their first shot no later than September 1, and to be fully vaccinated (get a second shot) no later than September 30.

Students, faculty and staff will have to show proof they're fully vaccinated.

"Right now, according to the self-assessment data we have, only about 50 to 60% of our student body has reported to be vaccinated," sand Dr. Ma. "And 83% of the school's faculty and staff are vaccinated."

Grand Valley State University President Philomena Mantella is expected to review the resolution and make a final decision about its implementation on Friday, August 6.

As for the students who've been pushing hard for a vaccine mandate, they feel today's resolution is a step in the right direction, but realize the finish line hasn't been crossed yet.

"I'm really excited for Friday," said Chelsea McCrumb, who is about to enter her senior year at GVSU. "This decision will relive a lot of anxiety for me and allow me to make my decision as to whether I can continue at Grand Valley or find a school where I can finish my degree online."

