West Michigan restaurants hope for busy Valentine's Day weekend

Restaurant owners hope Valentine's Day can help them change course

WALKER, Mich. — Valentine's Day is, historically, one of the top two busiest days for restaurants. This weekend, owners are counting on that trend, despite the pandemic.

The State of Michigan allowed restaurants to reopen at 25% capacity on February 1st. Jenna Arcidiacono, who owners Walker restaurant, Amore Trattoria Italiana, with her husband Maurizio, says she's ready to spoil her customers and keep them coming back for more.

Well, with a name like Amore why wouldn't you want to come here on Valentine's and have romantic dinner. This year we decided to really step it up a notch and do a chef's tasting menu, which is a five course menu for $59. It's super fun, and you can upgrade as well," she says. "I just got some truffles in today, so we're shaving black truffles on people's food as well if they like. But we're really just having fun with it. We figured that if we were going to be open at 25% we would make it extra extravagant. People seem to be really enjoying that, you know feeling spoiled, after not having gone to the restaurant for almost a year."

Arcidiacono, says restaurant owners, like herself were counting on a big first weekend, when they were allowed to reopen dining rooms two weeks ago, but winter storms ruined those plans.

"Last weekend was hard because it was our first weekend open and then the blizzard hit, so we've really just gotten punched in the face all year, and even into the new year. So, just when we were ready and I'll, I'll prepare to have people come in, no one showed up. We had most people cancel," she says. "You know, we understand too because we want everyone to be safe. But, it was kind of a letdown last weekend. This weekend will be much busier."

Her restaurant is completely booked for Valentine's Day. Amore Trattoria normally seats 200 people, but with capacity limitations, they can only have 50 people in at a time. Despite that, Arcidiacono hopes this weekend will begin to help people feel more comfortable dining out and help the state of restaurants change course, especially with current capacity restrictions set to expire at the end of the month.

"I don't like to speculate because then I get myself in trouble, but our hopes are that on that day we'll be able to open to at least 50% and slowly, you know, grow to 75% and then 100%. We know that it is going to take time. We've been patient up until now. We will continue to be as patient as we can," says Arcidiacono. "But, I'm worried a lot of places won't make it, if they don't open back up at 50% or 75% soon. I drove past 3 or 4 places today with for-lease signs. That really made me sad to see."

Of course, love is the only thing Arcidiacono wants to be in the air on Valentine's Day, so customers should expect to follow strict pandemic protocols at her restaurant and others.

"Yeah, sure. So, we have a sign that we just put up last week that says "We sanitize like our Nonna eats here." And, if anyone has an Italian Nonna, you know she's tells you to wash your hands as soon as you walk in the door. So we're very focused on sanitation here. We have four air filtration systems, 1 in each room, actually 2 in our biggest room, which are state-of-the-art, so we hope that people feel safer with those," she says. "Obviously we enforce our rules. You have to wear masks when you walk through the door, through to your table and when you go to the restroom. We also like for you to keep them on when the server is nearby, just to respect them. But, you know we're very strict on our policies and we have been since the beginning."

Arcidiacono says even with a successful Valentine's Day weekend, restaurant owners still have a hard road ahead. She encourages people to continue to support them as much as possible.

"So it (Valentine's Day) is double the staff for only 25% of profit, and that's not even profit honestly, it's just 25% capacity. It's been a rough year and it's doesn't look like it's going to get better anytime soon," she says. "I feel like if we don't really get out there and support, even with takeout if you're not comfortable indoors, we're going to lose a lot of our amazing places in town."

