GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you took I-96 to work on Wednesday, you may have noticed black graffiti plastered on the overpass and embankments of Cheney Avenue on both the east and westbound sides of the highway.

Graffiti on the side of the road is not that unheard of, but the graffiti found this week was aimed toward Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

This comes amid debate over a possible nationwide immigration sweep to deport people living in the country illegally.

It isn't the first time buildings have been tagged with negative messages directed at ICE.

Last week, authorities in Lansing were investigating vandalism to the Michigan Capitol.

Someone spray painted the words "Stop ICE" on the 140-year-old building.

Similar graffiti was tagged on the Michigan Republican Party Headquarters building last month.

Graffiti tagged on I-96 overpass

A couple of the phrases contained expletives but the messages seemed to be directed toward the immigration situation at the border.

"Abolish ICE," "rush the camps," "never again," and "my ancestors live through me" were some of the words and phrases spray painted on the concrete.

MDOT spokesperson John Richard said graffiti on overpasses is very common, but when it's something this high profile and sensitive in nature, MDOT maintenance staff cleans it up as quickly as possible.

As of now, the graffiti has been removed on both sides of the highway.

There are no cameras positioned in that area, but Richard said if law enforcement catches those involved in the defacement, they'll contact MDOT to assess the damages and expenses. If the culprits are caught, they face fines and possible jail time.

