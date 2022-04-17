Passenger in vehicle fleeing police in Flint killed in crash

Michigan State Police pulled over a car that appeared to have a gun and narcotics inside. The car drove off, crashing less than two miles away.

FLINT, Mich. — A vehicle sped off during what started as a routine traffic stop by Michigan state troopers in Flint early Sunday and crashed a short time later, killing a passenger and injuring the driver, authorities said.

In a news release, the Michigan State Police said the troopers who had pulled the vehicle over shortly after midnight, saw a handgun inside and what appeared to be narcotics when they approached.

When the vehicle sped off, the troopers jumped into their squad car and began to chase it. About 1.5 miles later, according to the news release, the vehicle crashed near an intersection. The troopers' vehicle was not involved in the crash.

The 44-year-old driver, a resident of Flint, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His passenger, a 45-year-old Flint resident, was killed. Neither man's name has been released by authorities. According to the news release, the driver will be charged in connection with the incident.

