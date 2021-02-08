Vehicle strikes Grand Haven tanning salon

The driver sustained minor injuries from the incident, according to police.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A man sustained minor injuries after his vehicle struck a Grand Haven tanning salon Monday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened just before 5 p.m. in the area of US-31 and Lincoln Street in Grand Haven Township. A Dodge SUV, driven by a 22-year-old Grand Haven man, was turning onto northbound US-31 from Lincoln Street when it struck a northbound Dodge pickup truck.

The SUV crossed the median and southbound US-31, hit the railroad tracks at a high speed and went airborne, according to police. The vehicle then struck Midnite Sun tanning salon.

Police say the driver suffered minor injuries and refused medical care. He was cited for several violations.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

