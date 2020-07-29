Vehicle crash at East Hills Center, damaging restaurant building

One of the SUVs involved in the crash damages an East Hills neighborhood business.

Just after 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, Grand Rapids Police responded to a crash on the corner of Diamond Avenue SE and Lake Drive SE.

It happened in the East Hills Center strip mall, in the East Hills neighborhood. 13 ON YOUR SIDE crews noticed two vehicles at the scene, a grey SUV and a black SUV.

The grey SUV's front window was broken and the front of the black SUV was damaged.

The crash happened in front of Kingfisher Restaurant & Deli, which used to be Marie Catrib. There was some damage to the front of the building.

There is no word on any injuries at this time. This story is developing, as we learn more we will update you on-air and online.

