You think you’re doing all the right things -- remembering to switch off those lights when you leave the room, and making sure to turn up the thermostat a couple degrees when you go to work. But somehow your utility bill looks like you're keeping the lights on for a factory!

So what gives?

For most of us, the summer heat is not kind to our wallets. Utility prices skyrocket this time of year, and there's a theory floating around that one of the biggest power suckers in your home might be sitting right below your shiny HD television.

You might have heard that your cable box is sucking more energy than you think, but is that true?

For the answer, we’re looking at a 2011 study by the National Resources Defense Council. The study found that your cable box is so energy inefficient, that based on the estimated number of boxes in homes across the country, it was costing users a net power bill of about 3 billion dollars in total per year.

Here's why -- your TV, and cable are designed to be ready to go at a moment's notice. Whether your coming home from work and tuning into the local news, or flipping on some Saturday morning cartoons for the kids, your set comes to life instantly.

That means for the majority of boxes, the boxes are never going idle, or switching over to a power saving mode. The study found that your cable box, in most cases, is the second biggest energy vampire in your home. Only your air conditioner uses more power.

So we can Verify that your cable box is a pretty big energy consumer, and you might not even know it.

