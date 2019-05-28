GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — New state laws will allow seriously ill prisoners to be released to a hospital or nursing home.

The Michigan Department of Corrections said there are roughly 20 prisoners who could be released on parole to a health facility, hospice or nursing home under the law. As many as 500 others could be eligible in the future.

13 ON YOUR SIDE got an email from a viewer who asked us to verify if prisoners who are convicted of murder or other heinous crimes would be eligible under this new law.

The Verify team also wanted to answer a couple of other questions viewers have like, who will pay for this treatment? Will they be housed in the same hospitals and nursing homes as regular citizens? To answer these questions, we spoke with the Michigan Department of Corrections and the Representative who sponsored the bill, Beau LaFave.

The bill's language limits this option only to inmates who are eligible for parole and it would be up to the parole board to decide. According to Holly Kramer at MDOC, inmates sentenced to life without parole and those convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct would not qualify. So to verify that question for Barbara, the answer is no. Terminally or seriously ill prisoners who are convicted of first-degree murder would not be able to leave prison for a hospital or nursing home. But what about who would be paying for this kind of care?

"We're going to get them into a Medicare facility and have the federal government pay those bills and they get prescriptions for a lot cheaper than the state can," State Representative Beau LaFave said. "A lot of these individuals who are eligible for this program, they didn't commit murder or first degree criminal sexual conduct, we're looking at a lot of drug crimes, most of them trafficking cocaine, while cocaine is a problem, it's not nearly a problem like it was in the '80s and '90s."

Regular hospitals and nursing homes will not be housing these paroled individuals. Instead, Rep. LaFave said new infrastructure will need to be built specifically for this, which means existing beds at medical facilities will not be taken up by parolees.

So, we can verify that no, murderers are not eligible for the program. The federal government will be footing the bill, saving taxpayers up to $1 million a year, and new infrastructure will be built to house these terminally ill inmates separate from the rest of the population.

Have a question you want to be verified? Email us at Verify@13OnYourSide.com.

