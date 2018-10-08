White nationalists are planning to gather in Washington D.C. this weekend for the second "Unite the Right" rally. This comes one year after a demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia, turned deadly.

As the city gears up, numerous online posts have started claiming that Airbnb was banning Unite the Right participants from using their service.

THE QUESTION

Is Airbnb considering banning users who participate in the "Unite the Right" rally from using their service?

THE ANSWER

Yes, the company said they banned users who marched in the first rally in Charlottesville and will do so again this year if their users fail to follow their "Community Commitment."

WHAT WE FOUND

A spokesperson for Airbnb sent a written statement to Verify.

"Everyone who uses Airbnb must agree to our Community Commitment," the statement explained.

That commitment requires users "treat everyone in the Airbnb community...with respect, and without judgment or bias."

According to airbnb, that rule must be followed regardless of "their race, religion, national origin, ethnicity, disability, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, or age."

As for whether or not they would ban or kick users out of their service, they responded:

" When we identify and determine that there are those who would be pursuing behavior on the Airbnb platform that would be antithetical to the Airbnb Community Commitment, we seek to take appropriate action, which may include removing them from the platform. We acted in advance of last year's horrific event in Charlottesville and if we become aware of similar information we won’t hesitate to do so again."

