GREENSBORO, N.C. — Misinformation about the flu is spreading faster than the virus, itself.

VERIFY QUESTION

First, we start with the facts. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports five North Carolinians already died from the flu since the season started in September. The season hasn't even peaked yet, though researchers say this is certainly an earlier start than normal.

We previously have verified you cannot get the flu from the flu shot. It is a dead virus. However, if you are feeling sick after getting the shot, it is likely because the vaccine is working, creating the antibodies necessary to fend off the virus.

You've probably heard people say they do not get the flu shot because they've never had the flu. So, can you spread the flu without showing symptoms?

VERIFY SOURCES

VERIFY PROCESS

Yes. The CDC and NIH affirm you can spread the flu virus one day before you even develop symptoms. Sometimes, it takes two days after the virus has entered the body for symptoms to take hold. Some people have the flu virus but never develop symptoms.

The flu spreads from person to person, often through the air. But, it also survives on surfaces. It can live on a book or doorknob, for example, for several hours. So, if you touch that object, you can catch and subsequently spread the virus.

VERIFY CONCLUSION

Yes, a person can spread the flu virus before feeling sick. The top way to fight flu season is to get a flu shot. Remember, it takes up to two weeks to take full effect.

