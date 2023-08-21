Safeway shoppers in Oregon who participated in certain sales between May 2015 and September 2016 may be eligible for a $200 settlement payment.

In 2016, Safeway shoppers in Oregon filed a lawsuit against Albertsons, the grocery store chain’s parent company, over pricing on buy-one-get-one (BOGO) sales on meat.

The shoppers accused Safeway of violating state law by raising the price of meat products that were eventually sold under “Buy One, Get One Free” and “Buy One, Get Two Free” promotions.

Safeway allegedly deceived customers into thinking they were getting a good deal under the promotions, when in fact the prices were hiked before the sale, the lawsuit said.

Several VERIFY viewers reached out about the Safeway BOGO lawsuit, and wondered if information they received online or in the mail about a settlement was real.

THE QUESTION

Is the Safeway BOGO class action settlement real?

THE SOURCES

Class action lawsuit, Stewart et al. v. Albertsons Cos., Inc.

David Sugerman, an attorney representing the plaintiffs in the class action lawsuit

www.safewaybogoclassaction.com

THE ANSWER

Yes, the Safeway BOGO class action settlement is real

WHAT WE FOUND

Safeway shoppers in Oregon who participated in the sales between May 2015 and September 2016 may be eligible for a settlement payment of approximately $200.

David Sugerman, an attorney representing the plaintiffs in the class action lawsuit, confirmed to VERIFY that www.safewaybogoclassaction.com is the official settlement website.

People who are eligible to receive direct payments should have already received a mailed or emailed notice about the settlement, the official website says.

The court approved the settlement on July 25, 2023, according to the website. On Aug. 8, 2023, the settlement administrator sent an email to eligible Safeway shoppers with a secure link that allows them to select a preferred payment method.

Payments for those who are eligible are scheduled to go out in late September, Sugerman said.

According to the official settlement website, Safeway shoppers must meet these criteria in order to be eligible for a payment:

The purchase had to have been made from a Safeway store in Oregon.

The meat products had to be on sale as part of a “Buy One, Get One Free” or “Buy One, Get Two Free” promotion.

A Safeway Club Card had to be used to make the purchase between May 4, 2015, and Sept. 7, 2016.