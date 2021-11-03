VERIFY: Can someone with COVID antibodies follow the same CDC guidelines as those who have been fully vaccinated?

"Everyone's immune system responses a little bit differently to natural infection," says division chief of infectious diseases at Mercy Health

The CDC has released its first guidelines for people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and how they can safely visit it with others. But some people are wondering whether those same guidelines apply to people who are not fully vaccinated, but have recovered from the virus and have COVID antibodies?

Can a person with COVID antibodies follow the same CDC guidelines as people who have been fully vaccinated?

"The CDC now says that its okay for those who have been immunized to meet in small groups, and for grandparents to hug their grandchildren without masks," Bennett reaps "Yet nothing has been said about the more than 28 million of us who have recovered from COVID The CDC can't seem to make up their mind to whether recovery from active disease confers immunity or not."

Dr. Adam London, administrative health officer at the Kent County Health Department

Dr. Andrew Jameson, division chief of infectious diseases at Mercy Health

Dr. Andrew Jameson at Mercy Health says when a person is mildly infected with COVID-19, it is unclear what level of antibodies they have after recovery, and how well those antibodies will protect them from re-infection over time.

"Everyone's immune system responses a little bit differently to natural infection and we have not been able to correlate, we don't have the labs that show if you have this level of antibodies, you're going to be immune," explains Dr. Jameson. "But we know that if you've been infected before and get vaccinated, your antibodies level goes up a hundred times more than someone who has not been infected with that first vaccine, and then the second vaccine gives you an even better response with those memory cells. So it really does add an extra level of protection that you can't predict."

Dr. Adam London and the Kent County Health Department say there's a reason people with antibodies are not mentioned in the CDC guidelines for fully vaccinated people.

"Its not an accident that the CDC guidelines only refer to vaccination in order to gather in groups of other vaccinated people, or other very low risk unvaccinated people," says London. "And that's simply because we don't know how much immune response, a naturally acquired immunity there is after having the illness itself."

So the answer to our question is FALSE. You can not follow the same CDC guidelines as someone who is fully vaccinated.

