For only the fourth time in U.S. history, articles of impeachment have been drafted against an American president.

House Democrats announced two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Tuesday. So where do things go from here?

The House Judiciary Committee has drafted two articles: one for abuse of power and the other for obstruction of Congress.

Abuse of power

The abuse of power focuses on the central charge that Trump abused his office for personal benefit by trying to get Ukraine to announce investigations into Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden by withholding aid.

Obstruction of Congress

The obstruction of Congress charge accuses Trump of directing members of the executive branch to not cooperate with Congress in their investigations into the first charge.

Before the articles can be presented to the full House of Representatives, they have to be voted on by committee.



In this case, the House Judiciary Committee must vote to approve each individual article. The Democrats have enough members on the committee to pass the articles without votes from Republican members, but it’s possible the text of the articles could change first.

Articles of impeachment have been drafted against three former presidents and in all three cases, there were changes to the articles or failed articles at the committee level.

The House Judiciary Committee drafted 11 articles of impeachment against Andrew Johnson, but only three were approved by the committee. Three of five articles directed at Nixon were approved. Two of the four articles against Clinton were approved.

If the House Judiciary Committee approves approves either of the two articles of impeachment, then it would go to the full House of Representatives for a vote.

If a simple majority of House members vote to approve the articles, then attention moves to the Senate - where a trial takes place.

Even if the House votes to impeach the president, it would require two-thirds of the Senate to vote to remove the president from office for any action to take place.

While three presidents have had articles of impeachment drafted against them, only two have actually been impeached and faced a trial in the Senate.

Nixon is the lone exception. He resigned from office after the House Judiciary Committee passed articles of impeachment, but before the full House could vote. Clinton and Johnson avoided removal from office by the Senate--although Johnson did so by just one vote.

The two articles drafted Tuesday can be compared to previous impeachment articles. Abuse of power was an inclusion in impeachment drafts for both Nixon and Clinton. The abuse of power article was approved by the Judiciary Committee in Nixon’s case and was not approved in Clinton’s case. Both Nixon and Clinton also faced obstruction of justice charges that were approved by the Judiciary Committee. In the case of Clinton, that charge eventually made it to the Senate. That charge received 50 guilty votes from the Senate, which was not enough to convict him.

Neither of the charges leveled against Trump are new. Nixon and Clinton both faced abuse of power charges and obstruction charges.

While the articles of impeachment announced Tuesday are a step towards full impeachment proceedings, there are still multiple steps before the president is officially impeached or faces a trial.

The Judiciary Committee and the full House of Representatives will both have to debate and vote on the articles. That could take some time, but House Democrats have said they hope to complete this process before their year-end recess.

If that happens, Trump could face a full impeachment and subsequent trial in the Senate in January 2020.



To read the full text of the drafted Articles of Impeachment, click here or read below.