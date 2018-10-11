An array of fast food chains, restaurants and breweries are showing their support for America's troops with deals and freebies on Veteran's Day.

Veterans Day falls on Nov. 11, which is a Sunday this year, so federal offices will observe the day on Nov. 12. So, some businesses have chosen to have deals on either Sunday or Monday — a few will have offerings on both.

Here's a look at some of the freebies and discounts available for veterans and active duty military. Keep in mind that military ID or proof of service is normally required:

Applebee's: The restaurant chain is aiming to serve one million meals to veterans and active duty military on Nov. 11. Choose a free full-size entrée from one of their eight "fan favorites."

Acapulco: All military personnel, past and present, can grab a free complimentary 3-item combo on Nov. 11. Choices include: tacos, enchiladas, taquitos, tamles and chile relleno.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Participating locations are offering one small order of traditional or boneless wings and side of fries to active and retired armed services members. Dine-in only, and proof of military service is required.

Biggby Coffee: On Nov. 11 and Nov. 12, active and retired military members can pick up a free 16, 20 or 24-ounce brewed coffee.

Bar Louie: Veterans and active military can get a free meal, which includes a free burger of flatbread up to a $15 value from open to close on Nov. 11 — Military ID is required. Through Nov. 12, guests can also donate to Operation Homefront' Critical Financial Assistance program to benefit veterans and their families via an add-on to their check.

Bob Evans: Veterans and active duty military can get a free meal on Nov. 11. Choose from one of these six "favorites."

Bonefish Grill: Active and retired service members with valid military ID can get a free appetizer, like Mussels Josephine, Calamari, Imperial Dip or Bang Bang Shrimp on Nov. 11.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse: Active and retired military can get a free entrée, up to a $12.95 value, plus a free Dr. Pepper on Nov. 11, dine-in only. Throughout November, current and former military can also get a free Pizookie dessert, purchased by guests that opt to contribute an extra $1 for the "But a Hero a Pizookie" program.

California Pizza Kitchen: At participating locations, veterans and active duty military can get a complimentary entrée from CPK's special Veterans Day menu, plus a buy-one-get one gift card for pizza, pasta or salad (redeemable Nov. 12 to 18, while supplies last).

Chili's: On Nov. 11, veterans and active duty military can get a free meal. Choose from the following entrées.

Chipotle: Show military ID and enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free burrito, bowl, salad or taco for dine-in on Nov 11. (Limit one free menu item).

Cracker Barrel: Veterans and active military will receive a complimentary crafted coffee or a slice of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake at all locations on Nov. 11.

Denny's: From 5 a.m. to noon on Nov. 12, veterans and active military personnel can get a free "Build Your Own Grand Slam," which includes a choice of four breakfast items, like: two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs or egg whites cooked to order, two bacon or turkey bacon strips, buttermilk biscuits or hash browns. Dine-in only, and show military ID of DD 214.

Dunkin' Donuts: Veterans and active duty military can get a free donut of their choice with no purchase necessary on Nov. 11. (One per customer, while supplies last).

Famous Dave's: All former and current military personnel can take advantage of their free two-meat salute, and choose from the following list on Nov. 11 and 12.

Golden Corral: 5-9 p.m. on Nov. 12, all former and active military can get a free meal — dine-in only.

Hooters: With the purchase of beverage, active duty and retired military can get a free meal from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu on Nov. 11

Little Caesars: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., veterans or active duty military can can a free $5 Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo (four slices of deep dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product) on Nov. 11. Proof of service is required.

Logan's Roadhouse: From 3-6 p.m. on Nov. 11, veterans and active duty military can order a free American Roadhouse Meal from their special menu.

Max & Erma's: Veterans and active military personnel can get a free half-pound hand-crushed cheeseburger, endless seasoned fires and a fountain drink on Nov. 11.

McCormick & Schmick's: On Nov, 11, Veterans and Gold Star Honorees (parents and spouses) can choose a free lunch or dinner from their Veterans Day menu. Military ID and dine-in required.

Menchie's: All veterans will get a free six-ounce frozen yogurt on Nov. 11.

National Coney Island: Retired and active duty military can get free Coneys on Nov. 11, military ID or proof of services is required. Dine-in only at participating locations.

Potbelly: On Nov, 12, show your military ID and grab a free cookie with any purchase.

On the Border: Show military ID or proof of service and enjoy a free Create-Your-Own-Combo 2 Meal with rice and beans, plus endless chips and salsa on Nov. 11.

Primanti Bros.: Veterans and active duty military with valid proof of service can get a free Classic Primanti Bros. Sandwich all day on Nov. 11.

Red Lobster: Veterans, active duty military and reservists can get a free appetizer or dessert from their special Veterans Day menu on Nov. 11 and Nov. 12

Red Robin: Veterans and active duty military can get a free Red's Tavern Double Burger and bottomless steak fries on Nov. 11.

Ruby Tuesday: On Nov. 11, all veterans, active duty military and reserve service members with valid military ID can get a free appetizer.

Starbucks: Veterans, active duty service members and military spouses can get a free tall hot-brewed coffee at participating locations.

Texas de Brazil: A party can get two free veterans meals on Nov. 11 and Nov. 12, plus 20% off for up to six additional guests.

Texas Roadhouse: Veterans and active duty military can get free lunch on Nov. 11.

World of Beer: Veterans and active duty service members can get a free select draft beer or $5 off their check.

White Castle: Veterans and active members with valid military ID who dine-in or drive thru can get a free Combo Meal at a participating White Castle on Nov. 11 and Nov. 12.

