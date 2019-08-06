On Saturday June 8, Aspen Dental is offering free dental care to local veterans.

There are five Aspen Dental clinics in West Michigan that are opening their doors to veterans from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to provide free care. The dental offices have held their annual day of service for the past six years at 500 clinics nationwide.

"Day of Service is all about thanking veterans for their service in the best way that we at Aspen Dental know how and helping to empower them with the gift of a healthier mouth. This year, we expect to give free dental care to approximately 5,000 on that one special day," Aspen Dental said in a press release.

Veterans can call 1-844-277-3646 (1-844-ASPENHMM) to find a participating office near them and schedule an appointment.

The West Michigan are offices are located:

GRANDVILLE

4391 Canal Ave SW Suite A,

Grandville, MI 49418

GRAND RAPIDS

3767 28th St SE,

Grand Rapids, MI 49512

---

3320 Alpine Ave NW,

Grand Rapids, MI 49544

HOLLAND

3351 W Shore Dr STE 20,

Holland, MI 49424

BATTLE CREEK

6385 B Dr N,

Battle Creek, MI 49014

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.