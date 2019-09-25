GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The state of Michigan is asking the public to provide input about a Grand Rapids manufacturer, accused of releasing a cancer causing chemical.

Last year, the Environmental Protection Agency flagged medical device maker Viant Medical Inc., which is located on the city's southwest side, for their release of ethylene oxide. The EPA estimated that the cancer risk for residents living near Viant was four times higher than the national average.

After opening their own investigation into the claim, the Michigan Dept. of Health and Human Services deemed there were not enough cancer cases in the area surrounding Viant to warrant further review.

But, Michigan's Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has drafted an order that, if passed, would require the company to stop using the cancer-causing chemical by the end of the year, conduct monthly air sampling through February and pay a penalty of $110,000.

The public now has the chance to comment on this order ahead of the department's public meeting on Oct. 23.

A comment can be submitted by mail to Jeff Rathbun, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy - Air Quality Division, P.O. Box 30260, Lansing, Michigan 48909-7760 or by email RathbunJ1@Michigan.gov. Comments can be submitted from now until Oct. 25 at midnight.

Public meeting details:

What: Open house, informational session, and public hearing.

Who: Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy; City of Grand Rapids; Kent County Health Department; Michigan Department of Health and Human Services; and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

When: Oct. 23.

5:30-6 p.m. Open house.

6-7:30 p.m. Informational session.

7:30-9 p.m. Public hearing.

Where: Eberhard Center, Grand Valley State University, 301 Fulton West, Grand Rapids.

Those interested can also soon find Viant's air sample results on the state's website.

