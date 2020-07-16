Victim and suspect identified by police following deadly Grand Rapids shooting

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne called the shooting a "senseless killing."

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids have identified the victim in Wednesday's deadly shooting near the Wealthy Street Market.

According to Public Information Officer Raul Alvarez, Jr., the victim was 23-year-old Martell Deon-Daajon Phillips of Grand Rapids.

Police also identified the suspect in the shooting as Jalen Travis Hoblet-Arnold, also 23, and from Grand Rapids.

The shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon in the area of Wealthy Street and Diamond Avenue. Police said the suspect called the department and identified himself as the shooter and was later taken into custody.

This shooting was one of four separate shootings in Grand Rapids in less than 24 hours.

Yesterday's shooting death was the 19th homicide in the city this year, according to police. That number surpasses the total number from 2019 which was 18 homicides.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne called the shooting a "senseless killing."

"We have now surpassed the 2019 total, and we’re only halfway through the year,” Payne said. “This is upsetting to me. Everyone should be upset by this. There is no reason for it. This community deserves better, and we can do better by working together.”

The homicide remains under investigation.

