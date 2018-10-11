FLINT, Mich. (AP) - A police officer who was stabbed at a Michigan airport in an alleged act of terrorism says he fought the urge to lie down as he bled from the neck because he feared he might not get up.

Lt. Jeff Neville recalled the attack during testimony Friday in the trial of Amor Ftouhi, who is charged with terrorism and other crimes at the Flint airport.

Amor Ftouhi of Montreal, Quebec who stabbed a police officer at Flint's Bishop Airport on Wednesday, June 22, 2017.

FBI

Ftouhi is a Tunisian who was living in Montreal. He drove into the U.S. at Champlain, New York, and traveled to Flint in June 2017. The government says his plan was to stab Neville, get the cop's gun and shoot others.

Neville says he lost feeling in his face because of the stabbing. He says the attack is "something ... you never forget."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13oys.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.