GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The two people killed in a hit-and-run accident on Saturday, Oct. 19 have been identified by a former classmate as Todd Fuhr and Tracy Curtiss Fuhr.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, the Fuhr's — both 56 years old — were killed after they were hit by a car Saturday night at Oakes Street SW and Grandville Avenue SW.

A suspect has since been arrested by GRPD after they received a tip that led them to the vehicle.

Police said the couple were crossing the street and were within the crosswalk when a vehicle heading west disregarded a stop sign and hit them. The vehicle fled the scene around 11:13 p.m.

Anyone with more information on the crash should call GRPD or Silent Observer.

