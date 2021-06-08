x
Victims of doctor sue U of Michigan over public speech limit

The school is accused of violating Michigan law by limiting the number of people who can speak at public meetings held by its governing board.
FILE- In an undated photo provided by the Bentley Historical Library at the University of Michigan, Dr. Robert E. Anderson is shown. The president of the University of Michigan has apologized to "anyone who was harmed" by Anderson, a late doctor after several former students said he molested them during medical exams at the school. One man said Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, that Dr. Anderson molested him during a medical exam in 1968 or 1969. Police started investigating the onetime director of the University Health Service and physician for the football team in July 2018 after a former student athlete alleged abuse by Anderson in the 1970s. Anderson died in 2008. (Robert Kalmbach/Bentley Historical Library, University of Michigan via AP)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan is being sued by people who say they were sexually assaulted by a campus doctor. 

The school is accused of violating Michigan law by limiting the number of people who can speak at public meetings held by its governing board. 

Victims of the late Dr. Robert Anderson say they were denied a chance to speak at a July meeting. Attorney Parker Stinar says it's "traumatizing" for them. 

There was no immediate comment from the university Thursday. 

Hundreds of men say they were molested by Anderson while he served at the University of Michigan. He died in 2008. The university has acknowledged that assaults occurred and is in mediation to settle lawsuits.

