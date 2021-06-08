Victims of doctor sue U of Michigan over public speech limit

The school is accused of violating Michigan law by limiting the number of people who can speak at public meetings held by its governing board.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan is being sued by people who say they were sexually assaulted by a campus doctor.

Victims of the late Dr. Robert Anderson say they were denied a chance to speak at a July meeting. Attorney Parker Stinar says it's "traumatizing" for them.

There was no immediate comment from the university Thursday.

Hundreds of men say they were molested by Anderson while he served at the University of Michigan. He died in 2008. The university has acknowledged that assaults occurred and is in mediation to settle lawsuits.

