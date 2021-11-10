Vigil on Blue Bridge remembers domestic violence victims, offers support for survivors

The vigil included reading names of the 52 Michiganders who have lost their lives to domestic violence in the last year.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Monday night people in Grand Rapids gathered to support survivors.

The Public Safety Alliance of Grand Rapids organized a vigil tonight on the Blue Bridge downtown, which was lit up in purple. The vigil served as an opportunity to bring attention to domestic violence and to remember the 52 Michiganders who have lost their lives to domestic violence in the last year.

“I would just encourage people that are being abused to speak out,” said attendee Jan Heeren. “There's no shame in it. It's not your fault. I think that a lot of times girls or guys think that they've done something wrong and they deserve that and that's not the case.”

If you couldn't make it out tonight, you can still observe Domestic Violence Awareness Month. An art installation honoring domestic violence homicide victims will be displayed through Friday this week and Monday through Friday next week.

