ALLENDALE, Mich. - As the country mourns 11 people killed in Saturday's mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, people in West Michigan will gather to honor the victims.

Robert Gregory Bowers killed eight men and three women inside the Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday during worship services.

A vigil is planned Monday at 7:15 p.m. at the clock tower on Grand Valley State University's Allendale Campus. The vigil is sponsored by Hillel and AEPi.

Temple Emmanuel's Friday night service will be dedicated to the memory of those who lost their lives.

The suspect in Saturday's shooting is due in court Monday.

