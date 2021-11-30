Vigil underway for victims of deadly high school shooting

A prayer vigil is underway at LakePoint Community Church in Oxford, Michigan for the victims of the deadly shooting at Oxford High School.
A 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at the school on Tuesday, killing three students and wounding eight other people, including a teacher, authorities said.
Watch the vigil live here:
