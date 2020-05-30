Violence, protesting impacts mental health for many

When feeling stress or anxiety with whats going on around you, Holthaus says looking inward and remaining grounded will help not just you but others too.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The images and videos of violence circulating the internet are hard to watch.

"There are even people that reported as they watch it, they experienced difficulty breathing too as they're empathizing with some of those images," says Jean Holthaus, a therapist from Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services.

After the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis by a white police officer, Holthaus says the protests around the nation likely turned to violence because of pent up frustrations.

"Once it set it off its like a volcano that erupts," explains Holthaus. "And all of that emotion spews out all over for all of us."

Combined with a history of similar events in our country.

"If we have any unresolved trauma in our life of any sort," says Holthaus. "Any new trauma, even if it's not happening to us, if we're watching it, can trigger anything left over that's not dealt with."

So how can we cope during these uncertain times? Holthaus says it begins with your own mindset.

"Most of us would think, well I don't do the big stuff" she explains. "But we can be aware of the little ways in which we in our own heads even think differently when we walk past someone on the street who's not the same color as us."

When feeling stress or anxiety with whats going on around you, she says looking inward and remaining grounded will help not just you but others too.

"How can I manage me so that I don't become part of a problem but I'm becoming part of a solution," says Holthaus.

If you are suffering from anxiety about current events, Pine Rest now offers all of its services virtually through the Telehealth program.

