Police chief, county commissioner react to viral GRPD traffic stop video

Both Commissioner Robert S. Womack and new Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom have different accounts of what happened that day.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A video of a traffic stop in Grand Rapids is making rounds on social media. The video, taken last Friday, shows guns drawn by the police officers, asking a man to exit the house.

Kent County Commissioner Robert S. Womack posted the video to his Facebook page. Both he and new Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom have different accounts of what happened that day.

The video begins after an initial traffic stop.

While he says traffic violations are not a high priority, Winstrom explains the suspect's car had no license plate.

"A vehicle with no license plate, it could be a stolen vehicle," says Winstrom. "It could be a crime vehicle, vehicle used in the crime."

After the stop was initiated, Winstrom says the vehicle did not stop.

"At one point it drove erratically, I believe it actually tried to back up into them," he says.

Commissioner Womack, however, says the suspect was unaware he was being pulled over.

"He seemed to know that it was a police car, but he said they never turned their lights on," says Womack. "So he never had to really stop."

Both Winstrom and Womack say the suspect then drove into a vacant lot and entered his home.

"He goes to the door to tell his family, we need your help," says Womack. "You know, I just need you to watch what's happening with me."

This is when Winstrom says the officers drew their guns.

"He was holding his side when he ran and ran into the house, which is indicative of what we know as someone usually carrying a concealed firearm," explains Winstrom.

A woman inside the home took this video. Womack says she was scared to have guns pointed at her.

"She is trying to have a conversation with them," says Womack. "And they are not hearing what she's trying to say about her children."

Winstrom says the weapons were not pointed at her, but the suspect who was behind her. He says the officers were justified in doing so.

"Extremely reasonable," he says. "Because they thought this gentleman was possibly armed."

Winstrom himself arrives on scene at the end of the video, having been on a ride along with one of his officers in the area, and says the situation was deescalated soon after.

"The interaction ended up very cordial between her and I think we came to a point where she had an understanding of what was going on," says Winstrom.

Womack, however, believes the situation should never have gotten to where it did.

"There's certain things we need to do when approached by police, but at the same time, there are certain things police need to do," says Womack. "They don't need to be so quick to pull their guns."

Winstrom says he stands by his officer's actions that day.

"From this seat, looking at it, the officers did nothing wrong," says Winstrom. "In fact, they did everything right. They did just what we want them to do."

GRPD says the suspect eventually came outside and was taken into custody without incident. They were arrested for failure to obey a lawful command by a police officer and did receive a ticket for no registration.

Winstrom says he and Womack met on Tuesday to discuss the incident.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.