GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It is an unprecedented time for the U.S. job market.

"There was no warning, there was no slow progression into an economic downturn," says Amy Lebednick with West Michigan Works.

That downturn had led 22 million Americans to file for unemployment, a record shattering number. But in West Michigan there is now some hope.

"West Michigan is a pretty tight knit community and there have been partnerships that have been built over time and those partnerships are now providing support," says Lebednick.

The support is coming in the form of a Virtual Job Fair that is scheduled to take place on April 21st and April 23rd. Organizers at West Michigan Works say the crisis has created an employment need in some areas.

"There are many employers that have had to very quickly increase or simply maintain their workforce in order to meet their demand and products to services, these jobs are full time, part time, permanent and they're available now," says Lebednick.

The deadline to register is Friday April 17th. Participants will then view the opportunities online and be able to participate in 15 minute phone interviews with employers.

"You will have a really limited amount of time to speak with that employer so you want to make sure you have your elevator speech ready, you are prepared to talk about what skills and qualifications you have and also learn a little bit about the employer by asking some key questions," says Lebednick.

You can register for the job fair here.

