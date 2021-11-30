'Visionary' Ferris State program gives children free eye care on Giving Tuesday

The University held a group eye-screening for dozens of kids, some of whom may never have seen clearly before.

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — A program at Ferris State University that you could call 'visionary' made a big difference this Giving Tuesday.

The College of Optometry held a group eye-screening on campus in Big Rapids, helping dozens of deserving little ones to see clearly, some for the very first time.

The doctor may have been in, but for dozens of West Michigan school-aged children, this visit marked a departure from the typical office experience.

It was a team of soon-to-be Ferris State University-educated professionals and their instructors behind the tools of the trade Tuesday morning as part of a large-scale effort to screen underserved pediatric patients.

“This is a really great program for both the kids and the students, because we get some great experience working with kiddos in a giant room,” Sarah DeVries, a third-year FSU optometry student said.

The patients were around 50 grade-schoolers from Fremont and Hesperia with limited access to eye care.

Prior to Tuesday morning, some of these kids had never seen clearly. A handful went home with some new eyewear.

Their families, however, weren’t asked to pay a dime.

The glasses came free of charge, with support from a handful of local organizations, including the Fremont Community Foundation, the Lion’s Club and the College of Optometry.

For dozens of these little ones, that meant a shot to see the future in perfect 20-20.

