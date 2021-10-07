Volunteers needed to help Afghan refugees

Here's how you can help Afghan refugees make Michigan home.

LANSING, Mich. — The State of Michigan is looking for people to help the Afghan refugees settle in once they arrive.

The Michigan Community Service Commission has launched a new website where you can search for volunteer opportunities.

The state is looking for people with a variety of skills-- including healthcare providers, education tutors, warehouse management and more.

Anyone who signs up to volunteer will need to undergo a background check.

