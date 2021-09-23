Volunteers to plant 250 trees in Burton Heights neighborhood

Volunteers are encouraged to register and help plant trees across Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Through the Mayor's Greening Initiative, volunteers will plant 250 trees in the Burton Heights neighborhood in Grand Rapids in October.

As a partnership between the City of Grand Rapids, Friends of Grand Rapids Parks, the City’s Forestry Division and local neighborhood associations, the planting events serve to increase the city's tree canopy cover to 40%.

“Tree equity is a matter of economic and health equity for all,” said Stephanie Adams, executive director of Friends of Grand Rapids Parks. “Everyone should have access to the benefits of tree lined streets because trees reduce crime, air pollution and heat while also improving physical, emotional and mental health.”

Volunteer registration is open now. In addition, Grand Rapids residents will have the opportunity to take home 50 trees to be planted throughout the city.

"Trees play a critical role in cleaning our air, reducing storm water runoff, beautifying our neighborhoods and lowering stress," said Mayor Rosalynn Bliss. "I hope community members will join me again this year in making our city a greener, more sustainable community."

Safety protocols are in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including maintaining six feet of distance and volunteering in shifts. Tools will be sanitized between uses.

Planting sessions will take place Friday, Oct. 8 from 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m.

To register, click here.

