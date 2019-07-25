MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon County is voting to decide on veterans' millage, whose survival is hinging on this upcoming vote, according to Mike Baauw with the Muskegon County Veterans Affairs Office.

"It's important to be able to give back what we can to them," Baauw said.

The vote to renew the millage will be on Aug. 6.

"We would be at risk of losing some and potentially all services. There would be no funding for this department to exist," he said.

According to Baauw the Muskegon County VA helped more than 3,000 veterans last year with counseling, food bank assistance and how to file claims on the federal level for healthcare and compensation.

"There's a lot of veterans that come through here, probably close to 150 and 200 a month who are just here for claims purposes," Baauw said.

The veterans tax would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $3.85 per year. It would raise more than $300,000 for the Muskegon County Veterans Affairs.

"Everything that we do here is life-changing and at a very low cost to a very worthy population," Baauw said.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter