GOBLES, Mich. - The Wahmhoff Farms Nursery is in the giving spirit this holiday season.

The Christmas tree farm in Gobles hosted a Trees for Troops loading event Monday, Nov. 26. Roughly 700 donated Christmas trees were loaded onto two FedEx trucks. The trees will get delivered to Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina on Thursday, Nov. 29.

The effort is organization nationally by the Christmas Spirit Foundation. In 2005, FedEx contacted the Christmas Spirit Foundation wanting to be involved in the foundation's mission. Together the two organizations expanded the idea of providing Christmas trees to military families, and Trees for Troops was born.

Since 2005, more than 208,720 free, farm-grown Christmas trees have been provided to troops and military families in the United States and overseas through Trees for Troops. Thousands of trees are donated by American farm families and the public, and FedEx delivers these trees to more than 65 military bases in the U.S. and overseas.

