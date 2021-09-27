Walker police responding to fatal crash on Turner Avenue

Turner Avenue is currently closed for investigation. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

WALKER, Michigan — The Walker Police Department is responding to a fatal crash on Turner Avenue near West River Drive.

Turner Avenue is currently shut down for investigation. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing news story. Please check back later for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.