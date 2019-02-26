The world's largest retailer is facing serious push back after recently announcing it would be eliminating a position that could leave many disabled employees without jobs.

Customers and groups representing the disabled are speaking out against Walmart's most recent move to do away with the "greeter" position.

Walmart began informing workers holding "greeter" positions the job is being changed to "customer host" last week.

The new position will require workers to do more customer service and security responsibilities, be able to lift up to 25-pounds and climb ladders. Walmart detailed that those who cannot meet the new requirements would lose their jobs within 60 days.

RELATED: Customers angry that Walmart greeter with cerebral palsy could lose job

The news upset many longtime greeters who will now be out of work because of their physical limitations, but Walmart says the change in position is intended to improve customer service -- as well as make the position more adaptable and cost-effective.

Walmart executives told National Public Radio they see how disabled employees could be disproportionately affected, and they may extend the 60-day changeover period.

Disability rights groups are planning to sue Walmart to protect employees from losing their jobs.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.