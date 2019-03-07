WAYLAND, Mich. — On Monday evening, the Wayland Police Department executed a search and seizure warrant on East Maple Street off N Main Street.

The warrant was issued to gather evidence of a suspected sex trafficking ring and drug crimes. This was a part of a months-long investigation by the Wayland Police Department, which started in October of 2018.

Evidence dating back to 2017 has been gathered throughout the investigation.

Michigan State Police and the FBI were brought it to assist with the investigation. The evidence has opened new leads for Wayland police.

Officers seized numerous electronic devices, which contain suspected evidence of drug and sex crimes as well as information on additional suspects. Police also obtained drug paraphernalia, and drugs believed to be cocaine and heroin.

The investigation is still ongoing.

