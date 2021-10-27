WATCH: Adoptable dog in Ionia County 'patiently waiting for his adopter'

Diesel, a 2-year-old Boxer and American Bulldog mix, is a super friendly pup that loves attention and cuddles, the animal shelter says.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Ionia County Animal Shelter posted an adorable video of a dog "patiently awaiting someone to come adopt him." The video is exploding with likes and shares, all in hopes of finding him a home.

Diesel, a 2-year-old Boxer and American Bulldog mix, is a super friendly pup that loves attention and cuddles.

The shelter says he is good with all animals and humans alike — although, he does love to chase cats.

He is mostly potty trained and one of his favorite activities is going on walks. He is up-to-date on all his vaccinations and is neutered.

Diesel's PetFinder bio says he would "make a great family dog." His adoption fee is $100.

Read more about Diesel and apply for adoption here.





