WATCH: Adoptable dog in Ionia County 'patiently waiting for his adopter'

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Ionia County Animal Shelter posted an adorable video of a dog "patiently awaiting someone to come adopt him." The video is exploding with likes and shares, all in hopes of finding him a home.
Diesel, a 2-year-old Boxer and American Bulldog mix, is a super friendly pup that loves attention and cuddles.
The shelter says he is good with all animals and humans alike — although, he does love to chase cats.
He is mostly potty trained and one of his favorite activities is going on walks. He is up-to-date on all his vaccinations and is neutered.
Diesel's PetFinder bio says he would "make a great family dog." His adoption fee is $100.
Read more about Diesel and apply for adoption here.
RELATED VIDEO: Rescue urgently looking for homes for dogs found in the back of a U-Haul
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.