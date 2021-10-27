WATCH: Patients wave as Spiderman rappels down Helen DeVos Children's Hospital

Children in the hospital were able to watch from their beds, and those healthy enough to come outside were able to watch from the patio below.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spiderman and Black Panther were in Grand Rapids today!

Patients and staff were able to enjoy a live superhero movie inside Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, as Spiderman rappelled down the side of the tall glass building.

Black Panther stayed on the ground to assist the process.

The superheroes are part of the hospital's annual Halloween tradition that visitors look forward to each year.

Children in the hospital were able to watch from their beds, and those healthy enough to come outside were able to watch from the patio below.

Later this week, additional Halloween activities are planned around the hospital, including 'reverse trick-or-treating,' where treats will be delivered right to each child's door.

The Halloween festivities are put on by the Child Life team at the Children's Hospital, a program supported completely by community donations.

To find out more or donate, visit the website here.

