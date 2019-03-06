MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Vashon Flower, 46, of Muskegon Heights, appeared in a Muskegon County District Courtroom Monday for a preliminary examination on a charge of open murder.

Flowers is accused in the shooting death of his wife, Jamie Thomas-Flowers. Police say at least one of the four shots was a close-range shot. The shooting happened inside their home in Muskegon Heights in the early morning hours of May 19.

Muskegon County Jail



Flowers faces a charge of open murder, including first-degree and second-degree murder, as well as manslaughter.

While Flowers was seated waiting for the preliminary examination to begin, a man identified by family members as the son of Jamie Thomas-Flowers darted from his seat and attempted to reach Flowers.

A number of police officers prevented the man from reaching Flowers. He was lead from the courtroom in handcuffs.

The preliminary examination was adjourned and rescheduled for June 17.

Flowers is charged as a four-time habitual offender due to previous felony convictions for assault with a dangerous weapon, aggravated domestic violence, and malicious destruction of a building.

Following the shooting, Flowers turned himself into Muskegon Police.

