MUST SEE | Car goes airborne over US-131 exit, police investigating

DORR, Mich. — A video circulating social media has captured the moment a vehicle went airborne over a US-131 exit.

The wreck happened Thursday, Jan. 13 around 2 p.m.

The Michigan State Police Southwest Post says a black Chevy Impala was headed southbound on US-131 when the car left the roadway at exit 68 (142nd Avenue).

Video shows the car ramp up the dirt embankment, go airborne and then crash onto the other side, hitting a road sign.

Authorities said the vehicle landed on its passenger side in the ditch on the south side of 142nd.

The driver, a 25-year-old man from Kalamazoo, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment and a blood draw.

Troopers said the man showed multiple signs of intoxication.

Due to his injuries, the driver wasn't arrested, but he's expected to face various charges.

Images of involved vehicle & scene...

