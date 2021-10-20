Water main break empties water tower, results in citywide loss of water pressure in Benton Harbor

Residents should not drink the water until further notice.

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The City of Benton Harbor experienced a large water main break around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, resulting in a system-wide loss of water pressure, the Berrien County Health Department says.

Benton Harbor mayor Marcus Muhammad said the water main break emptied the city's water tower.

Residents should not drink the water until further notice. Water services should be restored within a day, officials said.

Those affected should continue to use bottled water for cooking, drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, rinsing foods and mixing with powdered infant formula.

The Health Department said residents should continue this process even after the water is fixed. All taps should be flushed for five minutes before use.

Free bottled water is available at pickup locations across the city, as well as for home delivery. Water trucks will also be provided at the locations, allowing residents to get larger quantities of water.

Residents who cannot get to one of the distribution sites should call the Berrien County Health Department at 800-815-5485.

The following are water distribution sites, as announced by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services:

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller St., 1-3 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21

Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller St., 4-6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 22

God's Household of Faith, 275 Pipestone Road, 2-6 p.m.

Southwest Community Action Agency (Self-service pick-up), 331 Miller St., 10-2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor, 600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive, 10 a.m.-noon.

Harbor of Hope Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 769 Pipestone, 4-6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24

Abundant Life Church of God, 693 Columbus Ave., 3-5 p.m.

Brotherhood of All Nations, 516 Emery Ave., 4-6 p.m.

