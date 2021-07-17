Watercolors event returns to Grand Rapids for the fourth year in a row

This year’s theme is "The Color of Love." It's a celebration of love, laughter, fun and music.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Watercolors is returning to Grand Rapids for its fourth year in a row. This year’s theme is "The Color of Love." It's a celebration of love, laughter, fun and music.

“You would be amazed at how this has grown, as well as how much fun it has to offer for the community of Grand Rapids," Watercolors founder Renee Johnson said.

Four events spread over two days at the end of July make up this event.

A golf outing to promote physical health:

“We (in the African American community) were hit the hardest as far as deaths with the COVID-19 because of a lot of underlying medical illness, diseases and so forth. We want to speak to that," Johnson said.



A business expo to encourage support for local small businesses:

“We’re going to have speakers talking about that and how our small businesses can remain profitable, they can thrive and sustain their business," Johnson said.

Lastly, a dance party on Saturday night and food inspired by New Orleans cuisine wrap things up.

The goal of Watercolors is to take all the pain and heartache caused by the pandemic and racial unrest over the last several months and leave it in the past.

“We’re putting all that in a bottle and we’re sealing it and we’re going to throw it into the water and it has now become this time capsule, and watercolors, what it will do is be that ocean, it’s going to overtake all of those things.”

Every year the organization gives back to a non-profit. This year it's a scholarship program for the Delta Sigma Theta incorporated sorority.

Everyone is welcome to join the party. All you need is your most colorful outfit to show off who you are. Watercolors is July 30-31.

