OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. - Nearly 350 acres of waterfront land in Ottawa County opened to the public Monday.

Ottawa County Parks and The Land Conservancy of West Michigan partnered to purchase the 345-acre dune property between Grand Haven and Ferrysburg.The site has long been used for sand mining, but that has been inactive in recent years. The property includes forested dunes, a lake and riverfront land with wetlands.

There are restrictions now in place to preserve the land for research purposes.

Those restrictions include the following:

No swimming

Catch and release fishing only

No live bait

Boats or watercraft of any kind on the lake are prohibited

Dogs must be on a 10 foot leash and in the owner’s control

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM