WAYLAND, Mich. — Neighbors say they first started noticing suspicious activity at a home on West Maple Street back in the fall of 2017.

On Monday evening, the Wayland Police Department executed a search and seizure warrant, accompanied by members of the Allegan County Sheriff's Department, FBI and Michigan State Police. Neighbors say it's not the first time police have been to the house.

People who live nearby say that the homeowner has lived there for decades, and used to be a neighbor they trusted and turned to when they were in need. In late 2017, neighbors say there was a shift. The man, who has not yet been charged with anything, stopped taking care of his home and people they'd never seen before were passing in and out of the house every day.

Bob Bilski has lived in Wayland his whole life, he doesn't know the man involved, but said he was shocked to learn about the possibility of a sex trafficking ring in his neighborhood.

"It doesn't matter if it's down the street here, or anywhere in town. I was very surprised about that part," Bilski said. "It's a peaceful town...there's a wonderful police presence. The state police is here, the FBI isn't here everyday, but they were here, too. So, I am not fearful."

The warrant was issued to gather evidence of a suspected sex trafficking ring and drug crimes. This was a part of a months-long investigation by the Wayland Police Department, which started in October of 2018.

Officers seized numerous electronic devices, which contain suspected evidence of drug and sex crimes as well as information on additional suspects. Police also obtained drug paraphernalia, and drugs believed to be cocaine and heroin.

No arrests have been made tied to the search warrant.

