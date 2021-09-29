Wayland Union HS reveals more about homecoming dance drink tampering investigation

Two students were hospitalized after the homecoming dance.

WAYLAND, Mich. — Multiple students got sick at the Wayland Union High School homecoming dance on Saturday, prompting police and school officials to look into allegations of drink tampering.

13 ON YOUR SIDE requested more information from the administration regarding the incident.

Wayland Union High School staff said they were notified of possible drink contamination during the dance. In response, drinks were taken from students.

There are currently two reported cases of students going to the hospital for emergency care, says Laurie Zywiczynski, a representative of the school.

One of the two went to the hospital via ambulance. Several other students also reported illnesses.

The school says only prepackaged food was served at the dance. No symptoms and specific details on the illnesses are being shared at this time due to an ongoing investigation.

As is precaution, a Wayland City police officer was on-site during the entire dance, with another intermittently present.

The officers took the drinks for further investigation. Results are not yet available.

School district officials have reviewed footage of the dance and were unable to find evidence of anyone tampering with the drinks. The video will still be turned over to police for further studying.

The district is now reviewing methods of serving drinks at school dances and events.

A cash reward is offered through the Allegan County Silent Observer. Anyone who provides information that leads to the identification and arrest of a suspect or suspects who “illegally caused students to ingest drugs or any substance that caused the illness” will be rewarded, police say.

You’re asked to call 855-SILENT-0 or Wayland police at 269-792-9366.

A press conference will be held at the Wayland City Police Department Wednesday at 4 p.m. with Superintendent Hinds present, as well.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

