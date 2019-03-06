ALLEGAN, Mich. — "When Mr. Damron's time is served, his mother will be able to meet him at the prison gate," Stephanie Allbaugh-Murray said tearfully in court in front of the man who caused the death of her daughter and new son-in-law.

"I will still be visiting Logan and Hannah's grave, wishing for one last hug, waiting for this life to end when I can see them again," Allbaugh-Murray said.

Damron was sentenced to seven to 15 years in prison at the Allegan County Courthouse for killing newlyweds Logan Allbaugh and Hannah Kwekel. The crash occurred at the intersection of M-40 and 128th Avenue in Heath Township on July 17, 2018.

Logan Allbaugh and Hannah Kwekel were married on June 23.

The now-22-year-old was high on marijuana and had Fluoxetine, an antidepressant, in his system when he ran a stop sign and hit the couple's vehicle. Damron's attorney Matthew Antkoviak said Damron was seeking treatment for narcolepsy and may have fallen asleep before the crash.

Damron was charged with seven felonies and pleaded no contest to two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death.

Hannah and Logan's absence is a living nightmare, said Sara Kwekel, Hannah's mother.

"This is the nightmare that Jacob Skot Damron has opened our family into," Kwekel said. "We have had to put one foot in front of the other just to keep moving through this."

Jacob Scot Damron

Driving under the influence of marijuana is dangerous and wrong, and leads to these outcomes, said Judge Marge Bakker.

"There's no doubt that you didn't intend to kill Hannah and Logan, and you did it...because you were under the influence," Bakker said. "There's some type of mistaken belief that if you have a medical marijuana card... that it somehow or another gives you a pass to drive with [it] in your system. It's a drug, and it's proven to be a lethal one."

Damron apologized to the Allbaugh and Kwekel families before sentencing.

"I will use the circumstances of this event to better my life, and I hope my actions will bring some sort of honor to their memory," he said.

Later in the afternoon, Denise Dettloff set flowers down at a cross which sits at the intersection where the crash occurred. It's just south of her home where the couple was married last June.

"I try to keep it from being a morbid place, so we talk fondly," Dettloff said. "That's how we honor them."

